The Verlaines’ Graeme Downes reflects on a life in music

By Graham Reid
12 mins to read
Graeme Downes: “The body’s a bit fucked around but the brain’s still pretty good.” Photo / Hagen Hopkins

From his home on the Kāpiti Coast, Graeme Downes sounds much as he ever did: astute, casually intellectual, peppering his digressive conversation with droll social and political observations, and noting his current reading has been

