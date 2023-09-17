Advertisement

The truth about teens and NZ’s drinking culture

By Sarah Catherall
13 mins to read
Fewer adolescents are drinking compared with the late-1990s, but drinking to get drunk remains the dominant drinking style. Photo / Getty Images

Just before midnight on a Saturday, Wellington’s Courtenay Place is awash with inebriated people staggering along footpaths and stumbling into bars. If you take this cohort as representative of New Zealand’s wider alcohol scene, about

