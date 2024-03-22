The Bigger Picture: Storm the heights

The NRL season is still young but this might be the try of its year. With three minutes to go against the Storm in Melbourne, the Warriors led by eight points. The Storm levelled with a try to make it 26-26, then, with 15 seconds to go, this happened – the Storm’s Xavier Coates, all 2 metres of him, took flight. According to one expert, he jumped 6.5m towards the corner, reaching 2.3m in height and spent 0.55 seconds in the air, much of his flight path above flailing Warrior Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. As veteran NRL commentator Warren Smith said (best read aloud in an Aussie accent): “He jumped like a rainbow and came up with a pot of gold for Melbourne.”

The Warriors play the Canberra Raiders in Christchurch tonight.