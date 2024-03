Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has just celebrated her 80th birthday. There’s no lack of photos of our greatest opera star in the fabulous creations she’s worn on and off stage over the years and they tell their own history. There was even an exhibition in 2003-04 at Te Papa of her performing attire: “Kiri’s dresses – A glimpse into a Diva’s wardrobe”. Here she is at 22, near the beginning of her international career, wearing a concert gown of white crêpe by celebrated New Zealand fashion designer Colin Cole.