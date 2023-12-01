Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Maestro memories: When Dame Kiri Kanawa told Leonard Bernstein to stub it out

By Russell Baillie
6 mins to read
Maestro memories: (from left) Composer Leonard Bernstein, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and Bradley Cooper who stars in the biopic Maestro. Photos / Getty Images / Supplied

Maestro memories: (from left) Composer Leonard Bernstein, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and Bradley Cooper who stars in the biopic Maestro. Photos / Getty Images / Supplied

On the cover of the album Leonard Bernstein conducts West Side Story, José Carreras clutches Kiri Te Kanawa’s big hair to his small chin. They are gazing into the middle distance from behind a chain

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener