Erika Fairweather torpedoes her way to New Zealand’s first-ever long course gold medal in swimming’s World Championships, in the 400m freestyle in Doha. At time of writing, the Dunedin swimmer was in for a chance of a second gold in the 200m freestyle, having qualified with the quickest time. Elsewhere on the same day, Kiwi pole vaulter and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Eliza McCartney continued her return to form with a vault of 4.84m (the sixth best of her career) to win in a world-class field at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF in France. Paris Olympics, here they come.