The Bigger Picture: Selwyn Muru, 1937-2024

By 1990, when he was pictured here, Selwyn Muru had already led a varied career as teacher, journalist, broadcaster, writer, playwright, director, musician, actor, curator and orator. But art was the foundation to his creative life. Muru was among a generation of influential contemporary Māori artists who emerged in the 1950s and 60s, including Cliff Whiting, Para Matchitt, Fred Graham, Freda Kāwharu and Ralph Hōtere.

The man born Herewini Murupaenga (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kurī, Ngāti Muri Kahara, Ngāti Rehia, Te Whakatōhea) in Te Hāpua has died aged 86. His most recognised work will likely remain Waharoa, the gateway to Auckland’s Aotea Square, the model for which he is framed by in this photo. He carved the full archway in macrocarpa with a chainsaw and chisel, adding pieces of weathered copper that once topped wharf piles at Waitangi in his old Te Tai Tokerau stomping ground.

He was one of 11 siblings in a musical family who learnt to play the piano by ear. And although he chainsawed timber for his art, throughout his long life Muru tickled ivories for his enjoyment.