The Bigger Picture: A Flight to Catch

By Russell Baillie

Being a pilot has a reputation for being well-paid. That possibly started with French aviator Henry Farman, who, having flown a kilometre around a pre-determined course some 7-8m above the fields of Issy-les-Moulineaux outside Paris,

