Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Selwyn Muru: From contemporary Māori art pioneer to multimedia force

By Tainui Stephens
7 mins to read
Long legacy: Selwyn Muru was recognised his work in Māori visual art, broadcasting, journalism and whaikōrero. Photo / NZME

Long legacy: Selwyn Muru was recognised his work in Māori visual art, broadcasting, journalism and whaikōrero. Photo / NZME

Pioneering Māori artist and broadcaster Selwyn died this week at the age of 86. Tainui Stephens looks back at his life and work.

Herewini Murupaenga was born in Te Hāpua, the far north home of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A timeline of Selwyn Muru’s life in the headlines he made

Latest from The Listener