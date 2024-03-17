The Bigger Picture: A stitch in time

1956: Yes, life in 1950s Birkenhead resembled a Wes Anderson movie. So it seems from this snap by amateur photographer Ron Clark of wife Muriel and their daughters Carolyn and Pamela. The photo features among many in the new exhibition That’s So Last Century: What We Wore 1950s-1990s, about the everyday clothes of New Zealanders in those decades. It’s on at Auckland’s Central City Library from March 20. The exhibition offers a wider snapshot of Kiwi fashion looking at, among other things, how the rag trade affected home seamstresses such as Muriel Clark – the pictured dresses were all made by her from the same pattern.

The car? A Mark VI Humber Hawk, which could go from 0-60mph in 25.2 seconds, but possibly never had the chance to in the days before the Auckland Harbour Bridge