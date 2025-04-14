Advertisement
Policy reversals threaten progress NZ has made on reducing emissions

By Andrea Graves
Science writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Climate and energy expert Christina Hood: Electrification would have a positive effect on productivity. Photo / Supplied

There’s a scent around the Beehive. Could it be the odour of ever-increasing carbon dioxide? The level of that gas continues to break records, according to measurement stations at Baring Head off the Wainuiomata coast and in Hawai’i. But carbon dioxide is odourless. The whiff, it seems, is of decay

