Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Childish Gambino, Kim Deal, Louis Baker, and more

4 mins to read
Childish Gambino, Kim Deal, and Louis Baker. Photos / supplied / Getty Images

Lithonia

By Childish Gambino

Predictably, Bando Stone and the New World, the fifth and final album by “Childish Gambino” – US entertainment all-rounder Donald Glover who is retiring the moniker – is musically highly unpredictable.

