Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the week: New tracks from Charli XCX, Lorde, Georgia Gets By and Katchafire

3 mins to read
Charli XCX, Lorde, Georgia Gets By and Katchafire. Photos / Supplied

Charli XCX, Lorde, Georgia Gets By and Katchafire. Photos / Supplied

The Girl, So confusing Version, with Lorde

By Charli XCX and Lorde

It was a big day for the 2014 Tumblr girls last Friday during what the Guardian dubbed as “the year’s most powerful

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener