Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the week: New tracks from Jon Toogood, Marlin’s Dreaming, and Mousey

4 mins to read
Mousey, Marlin's Dreaming and Jon Toogood. Photos / Supplied; Annabel Kean

Mousey, Marlin's Dreaming and Jon Toogood. Photos / Supplied; Annabel Kean

Last of the Lonely Gods

By Jon Toogood

Jon Toogood of Shihad, whose last album was Old Gods, still has deity images in mind for this slow piano ballad which is freighted with optimism and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener