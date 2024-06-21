Advertisement
Jane Clifton: Gaelic lingo - it’s not all “top of the mornin’ to yer”

By Jane Clifton
4 mins to read
Jane Clifton: "The non-Gaelic world tends toward a corny, Disneyfied view of Scots and Irish argot." Photo / Getty Images

The new Scottish book, The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, is a strapping contribution to the debate on biological versus elective gender – but hopefully also an ad for the treasure trove that is Gaelic slang.

