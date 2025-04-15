Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Inside the Kiwi business sending body parts overseas

By Sarah Stewart
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Yolanda and Julian Bartram at their Auckland ­studio: Money was never the motivation. Photo / Jane Ussher

Yolanda and Julian Bartram at their Auckland ­studio: Money was never the motivation. Photo / Jane Ussher

A middle-aged man staggers through the door of a shop in the Auckland suburb of Morningside, gulping for breath as he clutches his racing heart. “Bloody hell!” he gasps. “I wasn’t expecting that!” Poor Dennis had come to makeup store BodyFX only to get his face painted. But in honour

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener