Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Book of the day: The Compulsion in Us by Tina Makereti

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Tina Makereti: Thoughts on the complexities facing the modern indigenous writer. Photo / Ebony Lamb

Tina Makereti: Thoughts on the complexities facing the modern indigenous writer. Photo / Ebony Lamb

‘Sometimes, writing a personal essay feels like a constant argument about place,” writes Ockham-shortlisted novelist Tina Makereti in her first collection of nonfiction – essays, speeches and more academic cogitations on te ao Māori. “Place” to her includes “the place I belong, how I place myself, my place in between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener