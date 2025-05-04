Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Julie Chan Is Dead by Liann Zhang

By Erica Stretton
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Liann Zhang's Julie Chan is Dead will appeal to anyone who has doubts about the validity of influencers. Photos / Supplied

Liann Zhang's Julie Chan is Dead will appeal to anyone who has doubts about the validity of influencers. Photos / Supplied

Julie Chan is Dead starts out with a lie. Identical twin Julie Chan is mostly alive, except in the eyes of the law, social media and everyone who’s ever known her. She’s been routinely mistaken for her famous influencer twin, Chloe van Huusen, for years, especially in her dead-end job

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener