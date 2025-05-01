Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Fresh takes: The best new NZ poetry releases

By Nicholas Reid
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Dame Fiona Kidman is among local writers who have recently released new poetry collections. Photos / Supplied

Dame Fiona Kidman is among local writers who have recently released new poetry collections. Photos / Supplied

The Anatomy of Sand

by Mikaela Nyman (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $25)

Many people have written poetry about the environment and climate change, but few have shown a real knowledge of how nature works. Mikaela Nyman is one. Born and raised in Finland, now living in Taranaki, Nyman has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener