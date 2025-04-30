Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Letters To Our Robot Son by Cadance Bell

By Lucy Black
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Cadance Bell's Letters To Our Robot Son is one for fun-loving outsiders who think big thoughts. Photos / Supplied

Cadance Bell's Letters To Our Robot Son is one for fun-loving outsiders who think big thoughts. Photos / Supplied

This Australian speculative fiction debut is a celebration of nerdery, nature and the self. In what appears to be a future Earth, the reader is introduced to Arto the moment Arto wakes up with the realisation that he is a robot and cannot remember anything beyond that. The first part

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener