Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: The Dark Dad by Mary Kisler

By Linda Herrick
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Jack Arnott spent years in German POW camps, but no one linked Jack’s aggression to his trauma as a long-term prisoner during the war. Photo / Getty Images

Jack Arnott spent years in German POW camps, but no one linked Jack’s aggression to his trauma as a long-term prisoner during the war. Photo / Getty Images

Mary Kisler’s memoir about her troubled father Jack opens in the most disturbing way. She goes back in time to one of many typically tense nights when she was a girl sharing her bedroom with her younger brother Mike. “The house is silent,” she writes. Sleep was possible.

On other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener