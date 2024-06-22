Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Behind the photo: What major NZ cities looked like 150 years ago

By Alana Rae
6 mins to read
John Tensfeld’s photograph of Princes St, Dunedin in 1861. Photo / Hocken Collections

John Tensfeld’s photograph of Princes St, Dunedin in 1861. Photo / Hocken Collections

Online exclusive

Behind the photo is a monthly feature, which explores the history behind well-known images.

These are some of the earliest surviving photographs of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, and Ōtepoti Dunedin. Land

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener