Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life
Listener

Behind the photo: The art of photographing world-famous pets

8 minutes to read
By Alana Rae

Rachael McKenna (nèe Hale) has been commissioned to photograph “all creatures, great and small” - from a dedicated pet owner’s furry friend to an iconic French actor’s beloved pooch. You may even see her pictures

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener