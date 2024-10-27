SUBSCRIBE
80 years on, what Polish refugee children taught New Zealand

By Peter Bale
New Zealand Listener
12 mins to read

‘They step onto seven acres of good New Zealand earth that for a time is by hospitality a small part of Poland,” intones the narrator of a 1944 New Zealand newsreel describing the arrival in Pahiatua, Manawatū, of more than 700 Polish child refugees.

“They can dream in peace for this is a home. This is the end of their journeying,” the English-accented voice says in what was part news and part propaganda that never quite explains why the children

