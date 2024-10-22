Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Royal New Zealand Ballet: A Dream Awakened

By Sarah Catherall
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read
Bottom (Harry Skinner) and Titania (Tonia Looker) in the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s 2021 Covid-disrupted A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Bottom (Harry Skinner) and Titania (Tonia Looker) in the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s 2021 Covid-disrupted A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Nine years ago, Shaun James Kelly was a new dancer with the Royal New Zealand Ballet when choreographer Liam Scarlett cast him in the role of Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Scarlett did something relatively unusual – he cast from throughout the company rather than just choosing the stars

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener