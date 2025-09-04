Weekend wine guide: Marlborough producer Misty Cove finds favour here and overseas

The Marlborough producer is based here and overseas. Photo / Getty Images

Exporting to about 50 countries, Misty Cove was founded by Andrew Bailey in Marlborough in 2008. The company grew swiftly and today has multiple shareholders, based here and overseas.

One of this country’s 20 biggest wine producers, Misty Cove has largely avoided tying up capital in land, preferring to lease and manage, rather than own, most of its vineyards. Skilfully crafted and full of personality, the wines are well worth discovering.

Misty Cove Tamāhine Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024

★★★★★

This classy, bright lemon/green wine was fermented and matured in French oak barriques. Mouthfilling and savoury, it has concentrated, ripe passionfruit/lime flavours enriched by a subtle seasoning of oak, excellent complexity and a tightly structured, dry, sustained finish. Best drinking mid-2026+. (13.5% alc/vol) $35

Misty Cove Landmark Series Gisborne Albariño 2025

★★★★½

A good alternative to sauvignon blanc, this strongly varietal wine was fermented in stainless steel tanks and acacia puncheons. Mouthfilling, vibrant and zingy, it has good intensity of citrusy, slightly appley flavours, a sliver of sweetness and invigorating acidity. Best drinking mid-2026+. (13.5% alc/vol) $25

Misty Cove 1203 Marlborough Chardonnay 2023

★★★★½

Already delicious, but still youthful, this hand-picked wine was fermented and aged for over a year in French oak barriques. Mouthfilling and fleshy, it offers rich, ripe stonefruit flavours with biscuity and mealy notes adding complexity, and a creamy-textured, harmonious finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $45

Misty Cove Landmark Series Marlborough Pinot Noir 2024

★★★★½

If you like a powerful, bold style of pinot noir, this highly characterful red is for you. Offering good value, it was estate-grown in the Fareham Lane vineyard and oak-aged for 10 months. Deep ruby, it is sturdy and fruit-packed, with deep, vibrant, plummy, spicy flavours, a firm foundation of tannin and obvious potential for cellaring. (14% alc/vol) $35

Misty Cove 1203 Marlborough Pinot Noir 2023

★★★★½

Already drinking well, this estate-grown, hand-picked wine was matured for over a year in French oak barriques (40% new). Ruby hued, it is mouthfilling and savoury, with generous, cherryish, spicy, slightly herbal and nutty flavours showing very good complexity, fresh acidity and a well-rounded finish. (14% alc/vol) $45

Wine of the week

Misty Cove Landmark Series Marlborough Rosé 2025

★★★★★

Instantly appealing, this distinctive rosé was made from pinot noir, estate-grown and hand-harvested in the Fareham Lane vineyard, inland from Renwick. Pale pink, it is full-bodied, fresh and vibrant, with strawberryish, gently peachy and spicy flavours showing excellent delicacy and depth. Finely textured, it has a basically dry, lingering finish. (13.5% alc/vol) $25