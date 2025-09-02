Advertisement
Music: Jazzy cross-cultural experimentations from Laufey and Ami Taf Ra

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Berklee-educated Icelandic-Chinese songstress Laufey has had enough of waiting and, left, Ami Taf Ra: Morocco by way of LA. Photos / Supplied

A Matter of Time

by Laufey

Two years ago, when reviewing the Bewitched album by this Icelandic-Chinese, Berklee-educated singer and cellist, we noted she was the most streamed jazz artist in 2022.

It’s easy to understand her popularity, especially with this further instalment of her sophisticated, orchestrated originals and a

