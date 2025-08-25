Advertisement
Listener

Nick Cave at Aotearoa Festival of the Arts: Wrong place, not quite the right time

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Nick Cave in Leonard Cohen mode. (Photo / Megan Cullen)

Seeing Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the Aotearoa Festival of the Arts where they are an exclusive act at next year’s 40th anniversary event, would be quite a thing.

I know this because I have seen Cave on every New Zealand tour he has done since 1992.

