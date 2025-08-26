Listener

Why community choirs are hitting all the right notes

By
New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

Why community choirs are hitting all the right notes
Self-described music witch Astrid Jorgensen conducts Pub Choir, which has, since 2017, grown into a sing-a-long musical phenomenon. Photo / Supplied

The NZ Youth Choir’s winning ways have hit the news, but as the popularity of community singalongs shows, you don’t have to be a good singer to join a choir.

Do you hear the people sing? If not, you might want to get your hearing checked, because at sports events,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hitting the right note

Want to sing along?

Save