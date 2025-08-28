Advertisement
Listener

Into the labyrinth: Opera singer returns home for a Pacific spin on Greek-inspired British opera

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

UK-based mezzo-soprano Sarah Castle. Photo / Supplied

‘You know those amazing feats that people talk about?” says Sarah Castle, half-way through explaining how she almost killed a child. It was during the mezzo-soprano’s run in Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen. “I was The Fox, and all of the little foxes had to come through a trap door.

