Listener

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Benee, Eminem, Skepta with Fred Again, and more

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Cinnamon girl: Benee's new song is tangy electropop / SUPPLIED

Is that the gaffer-taped hand of the Lorde? The cover of Benee's forthcoming album 'Ur An Angel I'm Just Particles'. /SUPPLIED
Cinnamon

by Benee

Video and cover artwork trend of the year: Kiwi pop stars in piles of dirt and gaffer tape. Benee might not quite have achieved the potential laundry bills in Cinnamon that Lorde racked up in Man of the Year, but she is wearing a bit

