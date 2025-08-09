Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Nadia Reid, Mohi, Kaylee Bell and more

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Nadia Reid, Mohi, and Kaylee Bell release new music this week. Photos / Supplied

Nadia Reid, Mohi, and Kaylee Bell release new music this week. Photos / Supplied

Not Giving It Out

By Nadia Reid

Apparently, the lines bookending this – ‘’Write what you like about me (buddy), I’m not giving it out no more” – is dedicated to someone who Reid describes as “a renowned NZ ‘music journalist’ as a response to a nasty review.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save