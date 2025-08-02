Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: The Beths release their saddest song ever, and more

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Packing in life experiences: The Beths. Photo / Frances Carter

Packing in life experiences: The Beths. Photo / Frances Carter

Reviews

Mother, Pray of Me

by The Beths

The Beths as you’ve possibly never them before, on a ballad with just a single guitar and quiet organ underneath Liz Stokes’ voice as she laments the state of a relationship between a daughter and mother across a generational, cultural, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save