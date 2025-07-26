Advertisement
Listener

NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Jamie xx, Deva Mahal, Arahi with Anna Coddington and more

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Anna Coddington and Arahi, and Jamie XX. Photos / Supplied

Reviews

Mai Tawhiti

by Arahi, Anna Coddington

A dreamy bilingual pop-rock duet sung by its writer Arahi Whaanga (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) and Anna Coddington (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue) which evokes its inspiration – the legendary love tale of Ngāti Kahungunu and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki chief Kahungunu and chieftainess

