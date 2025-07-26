Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Cultural Attaché: Somi Kim

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

NZTrio pianist: Somi Kim. Photo / Supplied

NZTrio pianist: Somi Kim. Photo / Supplied

Somi Kim is one of Aotearoa’s most sought-after pianists. She is a member of NZTrio, a group recognised as a “national treasure” and as “New Zealand’s most indispensable ensemble”. NZTrio is on the road this month for its Fantastique concerts.

What is your earliest memory?

Winter in Korea, going to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save