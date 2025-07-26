Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

NZTrio pianist: Somi Kim. Photo / Supplied

Somi Kim is one of Aotearoa’s most sought-after pianists. She is a member of NZTrio, a group recognised as a “national treasure” and as “New Zealand’s most indispensable ensemble”. NZTrio is on the road this month for its Fantastique concerts.

What is your earliest memory?

Winter in Korea, going to visit my great-granny after school. She used to keep freshly roasted kūmara under a blanket so that I could eat it warm when I arrived.

What did you want to be when you were a kid?

I wanted to be a zookeeper when I was young, then I went through an astronaut phase before deciding I wanted to play piano all the time when I grew up.

When were you happiest?

Holding our daughter in my arms for the first time with my husband by my side. I can’t believe that was a year ago now.

What makes you unhappy?

An unadjustable piano stool. Performing a concert with a chair that isn’t the perfect height is like running a marathon in shoes that don’t fit.

What’s your greatest fear?

Sleeping in a room filled with creepy-crawlies. I have a phobia about insects and for this reason I could never live in Australia.

What trait in yourself do you least like?

I can be quite particular and like things to be a certain way. It’s something I’ve had to let go of since becoming a mother because all plans can go out the window with a baby!

What trait in others do you least like?

Lateness and indecisiveness, unless there is a good excuse for it. Being late implies a lack of respect of another’s time. I’m slightly allergic to it.

What characteristics do you most value in your friends?

Patience, kindness and empathy – all of my husband’s greatest traits.

Apart from property, what’s the most expensive thing you have bought?

My Kawai piano that I’ve had since 2013.

What is your most treasured possession?

My diamond engagement ring.

What was the last book you read?

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner. I read it in two days. A really touching memoir about loss, growth, culture and love.

Who are your favourite writers?

Sally Rooney, Delia Owens and Roald Dahl.

Who is your favourite character of fiction?

Captain Planet. An environmentalist superhero – what’s not to love?

Inspiring: Hoyeon Jung (left), Leonard Bernstein (top), and Cécile McLorin Salvant (bottom). Photos / Getty Images

What book do you recommend to others to read?

The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. A beautiful novel about friendship and family secrets among female Korean free divers.

The title of your autobiography would be …

Confessions of a Perfectionist.

What words or phrases do you overuse?

Hectic and unhinged. It sums up my life as a first-time parent most of the time but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

What is your favourite word?

Mellifluous.

Do you have a quote you live by?

Leonard Bernstein: “To achieve great things, two things are needed; a plan, and not quite enough time.”

What is your favourite museum/art gallery?

Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan. I spent an unforgettable couple of days in Milan immersed in art and it completely exceeded my expectations.

What is the artwork you could look at endlessly?

Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights. It’s surreal and abstract, especially considering it’s from about 1500. I spent quite a bit of time in his hometown in the Netherlands; everywhere is filled with his artwork.

What particular artistic talent would you like to have?

I wish I could play jazz and improvise.

What is your favourite film?

Untouchable (the original French version) is one of my favourites. What a tearjerker.

If a movie was made of your life, which song would be played over the end credits?

The second movement from Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-Flat Major,

Op.44

Who would play you?

Hoyeon Jung from Squid Game.

What has been your most enjoyable theatre experience?

Matilda the Musical in London’s West End. Those kids are so talented. I loved it so much I went twice.

What has been your most enjoyable live music experience?

Listening to jazz at Ronnie Scott’s in London, in a dimly lit booth sipping on a delicious cocktail.

What were your top songs in Spotify 2024 Wrapped?

Tiny Ruins, Me at the Museum, You in the Wintergardens; Cécile McLorin Salvant, La route enchantée; Keith Jarrett, Köln, January 24, 1975, Part 1, Bluey theme tune.

What song aways gets you dancing?

APT. – Rosé & Bruno Mars.

Images / Getty Images

What is a streaming series/TV show you recommend?

The Bear. I watched most of it on the edge of my seat with my fingernails digging into the cushions. It took me right back to working in hospitality.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing instead?

Travel blogger or CEO of my own company.

Do you have a skill or ability that might surprise people?

I can fall asleep anywhere. This skill is very handy when I’m on tour. My husband is envious.

Which three people ‒ dead or alive ‒ would you like to have dinner with?

Sir David Attenborough, Coco Chanel and Franz Schubert.

Where is your favourite place in New Zealand?

Hawke’s Bay. Gorgeous wineries, beaches and family.

What is your favourite place outside of Aotearoa?

Hydra, Greece. It’s so special that I don’t like sharing it with people. I spent 10 magical days there holidaying with a friend. It’s an island with no cars, just donkeys.

What is a destination you’d love to visit?

Japan. The culture fascinates me and I want to go for the food.

What is a building or piece of architecture that you admire?

Hallgrímskirkja in Reykjavík, Iceland. It’s breathtaking. I loved performing there.

A good day starts with …

Morning cuddles (and a sleep-in) with our daughter, a workout at BFT Birkenhead followed by a cup of ceremonial cacao.

What is comfort food to you?

A bowl of Korean bone broth with rice and kimchi cooked by my mum. There’s nothing that quite compares to her cooking – homemade Korean food nourishes my soul.

What can’t you resist on a menu restaurant menu?

Chicken liver parfait, sticky toffee pudding and a crisp glass of chenin blanc.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Cancelling plans to stay at home by myself. And snacks. All the snacks.

NZTrio’s Fantastique tour runs until August 31, see nztrio.com for details.