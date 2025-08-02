Neil Finn: “I really hope we can all put something good into the world to lift people’s spirits.” Photo / Supplied

How to see Neil Finn, Dave Dobbyn, Bic Runga, The Beths live in concert for free

What would be a dream local music summer outdoor festival line-up is taking up residence indoors for a winter series of 10 free, live-streamed performances from Neil Finn’s Roundhead Studios.

It’s an extension of the “Infinity Sessions” of live shows that Finn has established on a semi-regular basis from his Auckland facility. It’s all designed by him as a midwinter pick-me-up with the season he’s dubbed “MUFGAL” for “make us feel good about life”.

“That’s what musicians should be doing,” Finn tells the Listener. “Deep down, I really hope we can all put something good into the world to lift people’s spirits in these uneasy and conflicted times wherever they are and bring a little comfort and inspiration.”

During two five-night runs starting on August 13, there will be performances from Finn himself, The Beths, Dave Dobbyn, Don McGlashan, Tami Neilson, Bic Runga, Tom Scott, Troy Kingi, Tiny Ruins and LEAO.

Getting all those artists lined up was surprisingly easy, Finn says.

“Everyone got the idea straight away and it was a uniformly positive response. I think artists know we’re getting good at this live-streaming thing. They know we will present them in the best possible light.”

Each show will be in front of a limited live audience, and streamed via YouTube and elsewhere. Finn will guest with some of his guests – Neilson’s new album Neon Cowgirl’s title track is a co-write and duet with Finn.

“I will look forward to singing with Tami and perhaps a bit of accompaniment for a few others.”

As far as the content of his own solo set goes – the greatest hits? B-side obscurities?

“I don’t know yet, but I’ll give it proper attention and preparation.”

Among the guests, it’s a rare appearance by Bic Runga; it’s likely to be the only Beths gig here for the rest of the year as they head to Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US after the release later this month of their fourth album; McGlashan is playing between a documentary about him debuting at the NZ International Film Festival and a show with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra on August 16.

As someone hosting a live-music-in-the-studio television show and sometimes accompanying guests on piano, is Neil Finn becoming the New Zealand answer to Jools Holland of the BBC series Later … with Jools Holland, on which he has appeared?

“Not really like Jools Holland, but he has made something real and ambitious that I do admire. Infinity Sessions have their own distinct ethos and will evolve to be a unique presence.”

• The line-up: Don McGlashan Aug 13; Neil Finn Aug 14; The Beths Aug 15; Tom Scott Aug 16; LEAO Aug 17; Tami Neilson Aug 20; Dave Dobbyn Aug 21; Bic Runga Aug 22; Tiny Ruins Aug 23; Troy Kingi Aug 24.

• To watch online, search for the Infinity Sessions channel on YouTube or Instagram Live. Each performance will begin at about 7.30pm.