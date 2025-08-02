Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

How to see Neil Finn, Dave Dobbyn, Bic Runga, The Beths live in concert for free

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Neil Finn: “I really hope we can all put something good into the world to lift people’s spirits.” Photo / Supplied

Neil Finn: “I really hope we can all put something good into the world to lift people’s spirits.” Photo / Supplied

What would be a dream local music summer outdoor festival line-up is taking up residence indoors for a winter series of 10 free, live-streamed performances from Neil Finn’s Roundhead Studios.

It’s an extension of the “Infinity Sessions” of live shows that Finn has established on a semi-regular basis from his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save