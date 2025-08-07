Advertisement
Listener

Music: Folk Bitch Trio: Breathtaking acoustic pop from Aussie threesome

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Folk Bitch Trio, from left, Jeanie Pilkington, Gracie Sinclair and Heide Peverelle: Close harmony. Photo / Bridgette Winten

Review by Graham Reid
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.
Learn more

Subsatellite

By Lachie Hayes

Produced by Delaney Davidson, this debut by Southland’s Lachie Hayes may have its boots in country, but it arrives with the ramshackle rock swagger of Green On Red and the Replacements on The Likes of You (“I’d rather be lying down here in the dirt

