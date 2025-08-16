Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: From Paul Kelly’s ‘How to Make Gravy’ sequel, to Neil Finn’s Bowie tribute

New Zealand Listener
8 mins to read

New tracks from (clockwise from left): David Byrne, Paul Kelly and Robert Plant. Photos / Supplied

New tracks from (clockwise from left): David Byrne, Paul Kelly and Robert Plant. Photos / Supplied

Rita Wrote a Letter

by Paul Kelly

A couple of years back I asked Australia’s preeminent singer-songwriter Paul Kelly if any of the characters who populate his lyrics may have wandered out of one song and into another. “I don’t know what the characters do after they wander

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bonus track not on Spotify playlist

Save