Three nourishing, budget-friendly meals from Australia’s Nabula El Mourid

An edited extract from The Weekly Grocery Shop, by Nabula El Mourid (Hardie Grant Books, RRP $44.99). Images / Rob Palmer

Grilled steak with stroganoff sauce

Gluten free/Nut free/ Prep 45 minutes / Cook 45 minutes

Serves 4

When you have a hungry family who can’t wait for dinner, this classic stroganoff will save the day.

Grilled Steak with Stroganoff Sauce: Add brandy for a splash of richness. Photo / Rob Palmer

Ingredients

• 1 x 600g skirt, flank or flat-iron steak

• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 1 onion, finely sliced

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 200g mushrooms, sliced

• 1 tbsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tbsp tomato paste (concentrated purée)

• 1 tsp paprika

• 250ml (1 cup) beef stock

• 200g sour cream

• 20g salted butter

• 2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf (Italian) parsley

• sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• pasta or mashed potato, to serve

• seasonal green vegetables, to serve

Method

Preheat the barbecue or a chargrill pan to high heat.

Season the steak with salt and pepper and rub with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Grill or fry the steak for 4-5 minutes on each side for medium-rare, or adjust to your preferred doneness. Remove from the heat, cover with baking paper and allow it to rest.

In a large saucepan, heat the remaining olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic and mushrooms and cook for 15 minutes until the mushrooms are golden and tender. Stir in the Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste and paprika. Pour in the beef stock and bring to a simmer. Allow the sauce to simmer for 5 minutes to reduce slightly, then stir in the sour cream until well combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.

Slice the rested steak into thin strips and nestle them into the pan with the stroganoff sauce. Add the butter and allow it to melt into the sauce, then sprinkle in the parsley.

Serve the stroganoff steak with pasta or mashed potato alongside your choice of seasonal green vegetables.

Hints

• For a richer sauce, you can add a splash of brandy or cognac before adding the stock.

• If you prefer a thicker sauce, mix a little ﬂour with the beef stock before adding it to the pan.

• This dish can be prepared ahead by making the sauce up to 3 days in advance and reheating it before serving with freshly grilled steak.

Pumpkin and Sage Mac'n'Cheese: For extra crunch, add toasted nuts. Photo / Rob Palmer

Pumpkin and sage mac ’n’ cheese

Nut free/ vegetarian / Prep 45 minutes / Cook 50 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

• 300g macaroni

• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 1 red onion, finely diced

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 10 sage leaves, plus extra to serve

Roast pumpkin cubes

• 400g peeled pumpkin, cut into 3cm cubes

• 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• ½ tsp ground coriander

• ½ tsp smoked paprika

• ½ tsp ground cinnamon

• sea salt

Mustard cheese sauce

• 50g salted butter

• 3 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour

• 500ml (2 cups) milk

• 2 tsp Dijon mustard

• 125g (1 cup) grated cheddar

• 50g (½ cup) grated parmesan

• ¼ tsp ground nutmeg

• sea salt

Crumb topping

• 30g (½ cup) Japanese (panko) breadcrumbs

• 2 tbsp grated parmesan, plus extra to serve

• 20g (¾ oz) salted butter, melted

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

To make the roast pumpkin cubes, toss the pumpkin with the olive oil, cumin, coriander, smoked paprika, cinnamon and a generous pinch of salt in a large bowl until it is evenly coated. Spread the pumpkin in a single layer on the baking tray. Roast, turning halfway through, for 30-35 minutes, or until the pumpkin is tender and slightly caramelised.

While the pumpkin is roasting, cook the macaroni according to the packet instructions. Drain and set aside.

To make the mustard cheese sauce, melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the plain ﬂour and whisk continuously for 2 minutes to form a roux. Gradually whisk in the milk, ensuring a smooth consistency. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, for about 5 minutes, or until the sauce thickens. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the Dijon mustard, cheddar, parmesan and nutmeg. Season to taste with salt.

When the pumpkin is ready, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the red onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until softened. Add the garlic and sage leaves, frying until the sage is crisp and the garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the roast pumpkin cubes and gently toss with the onion, garlic and sage. Set aside.

To make the crumb topping, combine the breadcrumbs, parmesan and melted butter in a small bowl. Sprinkle this crumb mixture evenly on top of the macaroni.

Preheat the oven grill to high.

Combine the cooked macaroni with the pumpkin mixture in a large mixing bowl. Pour the mustard cheese sauce over the top and mix everything together until well combined. Transfer the mixture to a large casserole dish.

Place the dish on the top shelf of the oven to grill for 5-7 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and crispy.

Serve with a few extra sage leaves and grated parmesan if desired.

Hints

• Cook more pumpkin than you need and use the surplus later in the week in salads or grain bowls. Store leftover pumpkin cubes in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week or freeze in portions for up to 3 months.

• For extra crunch, add toasted pine nuts or walnuts to the crumb topping.

• The dish can be made ahead: assemble the macaroni and cheese, then cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve, add the crumb topping and grill.

Roasted Tomato, Kale and Sausage Penne: Swap out the pork sausages for any sausages you prefer. Photo / Rob Palmer

Roasted tomato, kale and sausage penne

Nut free / Prep 45 minutes / Cook 30 minutes

Serves 4

The ultimate comfort food, this hearty pasta bake brings together vibrant vegetables, wholesome pulses and juicy pork sausages. Perfect for busy weeknights, it’s both nutritious and nourishing.

Ingredients

• 2 red onions, cut into wedges

• 4 garlic cloves, smashed

• 500g cherry tomatoes on the vine

• 6 pork sausages, casings removed and meat broken into pieces

• ½ bunch kale, stalks removed, leaves roughly chopped and massaged with extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 tbsp more

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1 tsp dried rosemary

• 400g tinned chickpeas, drained

• 200g tinned lentils, drained

• 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

• 50g parmesan, grated, plus extra to serve

• 100g penne (or other pasta of your choice)

• sea salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

In a large baking tray, combine the red onion, garlic and cherry tomatoes. Add the sausage pieces and kale to the tray. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, then sprinkle with paprika and dried rosemary. Add the chickpeas and lentils, and mix everything together. Season with salt, mix well and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the sausage is cooked and the vegetables are beginning to crisp.

Meanwhile, cook the penne in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, according to the packet instructions, until al dente. Drain, reserving 60ml (¼ cup) of the pasta cooking water.

Remove the tray from the oven and, if you like, remove and set aside a handful of cherry tomatoes to serve on top. Drizzle with the red wine vinegar and the remaining olive oil. Sprinkle generously with grated parmesan, then add the cooked penne and reserved pasta water to the tray, using a wooden spoon to scrape up any sticky bits from the bottom of the tray. Mix well.

Serve with the set-aside cherry tomatoes and extra parmesan on top.

Hints

• You can swap out the pork sausages for any sausages you prefer, including chicken or beef.

• If you want extra crispiness, place the tray under the grill for 2-3 minutes before serving.

• The sausages and leftovers can be stored in the fridge and reheated in the oven or eaten cold as a pasta salad the next day.

