Listener

Three nourishing, budget-friendly meals from Australia’s Nabula El Mourid

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

An edited extract from The Weekly Grocery Shop, by Nabula El Mourid (Hardie Grant Books, RRP $44.99). Images / Rob Palmer

Grilled steak with stroganoff sauce

Gluten free/Nut free/ Prep 45 minutes / Cook 45 minutes

Serves 4

When you have a hungry family who can’t wait for dinner, this classic stroganoff will save the day.

Grilled Steak with Stroganoff Sauce: Add brandy for a splash of richness. Photo / Rob Palmer
Grilled Steak with Stroganoff Sauce: Add brandy for a splash of richness. Photo / Rob Palmer

Ingredients

• 1 x 600g skirt, flank or flat-iron steak

• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

