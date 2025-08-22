Nice and easy air-fryer recipes perfect for budget meals

These ultra simple recipes, made in an air fryer, are perfect for cooking on a budget. Image / Léila Castello

Baked cod

For a nutritious and balanced meal, serve this easy baked fish dish with rice.

Serves 2

Medium skill

Preparation 20 minutes

Cooking 10 minutes

Baked Cod: Serve with rice. Photo / Léila Castello

Ingredients

• ½ yellow capsicum, seeded and cored, finely diced

• 1 tomato, finely diced

• 1 courgette, finely diced

• big handful of chopped parsley

• salt and black pepper

• lemon juice

• olive oil

• 2 cod fillets

Method

In a bowl, combine the diced vegetables, parsley, salt, pepper, a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of oil and mix well.

Spread the vegetables out on a sheet of baking paper, then place the cod fillets on top. Season with salt and pepper, a drizzle of oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Fold the paper over to form a parcel, then secure by twisting the ends tightly to seal.

Place the parcel in the air fryer pan and cook for 10 minutes at 180°C.

Crispy Cordon Bleu. Photo / Léila Castello

Cordon bleu

Serve these cordons bleus with a side of vegetables, such as steamed green beans.

Serves 2

Advanced skill

Preparation 20 minutes

Cooking 15 minutes

Ingredients

• 2 chicken breasts

• 2 slices Swiss cheese

• 2 slices ham

• 20g plain (all-purpose) flour

• 1 egg, beaten

• 40g breadcrumbs

• spray oil

• salt and black pepper

Method

Butterfly the chicken breasts in half lengthways, then flatten them (use a rolling pin to pound them).

Place a slice of cheese and a slice of ham inside each breast. Fold the breast in half again, then press firmly on the edges to seal (use the rolling pin again if needed).

Tip the flour into a shallow bowl. Put the beaten egg in another bowl, and prepare a third bowl with the breadcrumbs. Dip the breasts into the flour, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs, then repeat a second time.

Spray the air-fryer basket with oil. Place the cordons bleus in the basket, then cook for 15 minutes at 200°C, turning halfway through the cooking time. Ensure the chicken is cooked through before serving.

A great snack: Pumpkin Bites. Photo / Léila Castello

Pumpkin bites

For a more gourmet version, roll the pumpkin bites in breadcrumbs before cooking.

Makes about 20

Medium skill

Preparation 20 minutes

Cooking 25 minutes

Ingredients

• 350g pumpkin or squash, such as butternut or Kent

• 1 egg

• 100g plain (all-purpose) flour

• pinch of spices of your choice to taste, such as ground cumin or cinnamon

• salt and black pepper

• sunflower or vegetable oil, for brushing

Method

Peel the pumpkin, then cut into small pieces. Cook in boiling water for 20-30 minutes until tender, or 10-12 minutes if using a steamer. The pumpkin pieces can also be cooked in the air fryer for 10-15 minutes at 180°C.

Once the pumpkin is cooked, mash it up and mix in the egg as well as the flour, spices, salt and pepper. Form small balls and lightly brush with oil. Air fry for 8 minutes at 200°C.

Cheesy Jacket Potatoes. Photo / Léila Castello

Jacket potatoes

You can also make this recipe with a sweet potato. For a vegetarian version, replace the meat with plant-based mince.

Serves 2

Medium skill

Preparation 15 minutes

Cooking 35 minutes

Ingredients

• 2 tsp ground cumin

• 2 tsp ground turmeric

• 2 tsp paprika

• 2 tsp chilli powder

• salt and black pepper

• 2 baking potatoes

• 1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil

• 1 onion, chopped

• ½ green capsicum, seeded and cored, chopped

• 150g beef mince

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 200g tomato passata (puréed tomatoes)

• 60g gruyère or mozzarella cheese, grated

Method

Mix the spices with some salt and pepper. In a bowl, coat the whole, unpeeled potatoes with oil and half the spice mix, then air fry for 25-30 minutes at 190°C.

While the potatoes are cooking, make the filling. In a lightly oiled frying pan, brown the onion and capsicum with the mince over a medium heat for 5-10 minutes until the vegetables start to colour and the mince browns. Add the remaining spice mix and beaten eggs, then stir until the eggs are cooked. Add the passata, then cook for a further couple of minutes. (The filling mixture can be covered and left over a gentle heat until the potatoes are cooked.)

Once the potatoes are ready, cut them in half without going all the way through, then top with the meat mixture. Sprinkle with gruyère or mozzarella cheese, then bake again for 5 minutes at 200°C in the air-fryer basket.

Crowd pleasing: Beef Samosas. Photo / Léila Castello

Beef samosas

Makes 8

Medium skill

Preparation 20 minutes

Cooking 10 minutes

Ingredients

• 150g beef mince

• ½ onion, finely chopped

• spray oil

• 1 tbsp tomato paste (concentrated purée)

• 1 tsp chilli powder

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• salt and black pepper

• 4 sheets brik or filo pastry

• melted butter (optional)

• sunflower or vegetable oil or 1 egg, for brushing

Method

Brown the mince and onion in a lightly oiled frying pan over a medium heat. Once cooked, add the tomato paste, spices, salt and pepper.

Cut the pastry sheets in half. If using brik pastry, fold the rounded edge over to the other edge to make a rectangle. If using filo pastry, brush with melted butter. Place a dollop of meat filling at the bottom of each half. Fold the pastry over diagonally to form a triangle, then continue folding the parcel in a triangle shape to the end.

Brush the parcels with a little melted butter, oil or beaten egg using a pastry brush, then air fry for 10 minutes at 180°C.

An edited extract from Budget-friendly Air Fryer Cookbook, by Élodie Colombel (Murdoch Books RRP $16.99).