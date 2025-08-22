Advertisement
Listener

Nice and easy air-fryer recipes perfect for budget meals

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

These ultra simple recipes, made in an air fryer, are perfect for cooking on a budget. Image / Léila Castello

Baked cod

For a nutritious and balanced meal, serve this easy baked fish dish with rice.

Serves 2

Medium skill

Preparation 20 minutes

Cooking 10 minutes

Baked Cod: Serve with rice. Photo / Léila Castello
Ingredients

• ½ yellow capsicum, seeded and cored, finely diced

• 1 tomato, finely diced

• 1 courgette, finely diced

• big handful

