Weekend wine guide: Quality second label wines from top producers to try now

Many top producers offer good-quality, good-value wines under a different label. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Cooper has 45 wine books and several literary awards to his credit. In the 2004 New Year Honours, Michael was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Looking for an affordable way to taste wines from a top producer? Around the world, many wineries release a “second label”, based on grapes harvested from young or more heavily cropped vines, or matured in old rather than expensive new oak barrels.

The good news is that second label wines can offer great value and be more enjoyable in their youth than an estate’s premier bottling, designed for cellaring. Main Divide wines are made by Waipara-based Pegasus Bay; Rabbit Ranch wines flow from Gibbston-based Chard Farm.

Rabbit Ranch Bright Eyes Central Otago White Pinot Noir 2024

★★★★

This distinctive white wine was crafted from pinot noir grapes, separated swiftly from their skins. Full-bodied, it is a rather chardonnay-like wine, drinking well in its youth. It has strong, fresh, peachy, spicy, slightly buttery flavours, a hint of tannin and a dry finish. (13% alc/vol) $23

Rabbit Ranch Central Otago Chardonnay 2023

★★★½

This is a vibrant, “fruit-driven” style of chardonnay (meaning not obviously oak-influenced). Still youthful, it is full-bodied, with lively acidity and fresh peachy, lemony, appley flavours, showing good depth and vigour. (12.8% alc/vol) $24

Rabbit Ranch Central Otago Pinot Rosé 2024

★★★½

Ready to roll, this is a full-bodied style of rosé. Pink/slight orange, it has good depth of lively strawberry, spice and apricot flavours, dry, fresh and crisp. (13.5% alc/vol) $22

Main Divide North Canterbury Merlot Cabernet 2023

★★★★

Offering good value, this Waipara red was matured for 18 months in French oak barriques. A blend of merlot (principally) and cabernet sauvignon, it has deep, purple-flushed colour. Mouthfilling, it has fresh, strong red berry, plum and spice flavours showing considerable complexity, and fine, supple tannins. A wine of substance, it should be at its best 2027+. (13.5% alc/vol) $22

Main Divide Pinot Noir 2023

★★★★

This attractive, floral red is not labelled “North Canterbury”, because more than 15% of the grapes were grown outside the sub-region. Matured for 18 months in French oak barriques, it is strongly varietal, with delicate cherry, plum, spice and nutty oak flavours showing good complexity, and a very harmonious, well-rounded finish. (13% alc/vol) $27

Wine of the week

Main Divide North Canterbury Chardonnay 2024

★★★★½

Delivering terrific value, this bright, light yellow/green wine was fermented and matured on its yeast lees in French oak puncheons. It possesses surprising depth and complexity for a wine in its moderate price range. Full of youthful vigour, it is mouthfilling and savoury, with generous, ripe, peachy flavours enriched with biscuity oak, fresh acidity and a dry, lengthy finish. Very ageworthy, it should be at its best from 2027 onwards. (13.5% alc/vol) $22