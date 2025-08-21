Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

No Cigar & Mild Orange: NZ guitar bands with global designs

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

No Cigar: The new album rarely takes the easy route. Photo / Supplied

No Cigar: The new album rarely takes the easy route. Photo / Supplied

Graham Reid
Review by Graham Reid
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.
Learn more

Under the Surface

By No Cigar

When reviewing this local band’s menacingly chugging single Clean online, we noted they had two solid albums behind them and were not as risk averse as many of their peers.

Few bands would, for example, open their album with a nagging single pulsing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save