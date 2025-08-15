Listener

Toi Tū Toi Ora reframed: Doco reveals Auckland Art Gallery politics of landmark Māori exhibition

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read

Toi Tū Toi Ora reframed: Doco reveals Auckland Art Gallery politics of landmark Māori exhibition
Stars of Toi Tū Toi Ora: Hanging, Robert Jahnke, Te Ripeka series, 2015. Front, Israel Tangaroa Birch, Ara-i-te-Uru, 2011. Photo / Auckland City Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

The artists are all here tonight. The always-too-small foyer of SkyCity Theatre is bursting with a sold-out crowd for the premiere of Toi Tū: Visual Sovereignty, Chelsea Winstanley’s documentary about what happened five years ago and a kilometre away at Auckland City Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

There had been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save