Tried and true recipes from The Hungry Cook blogger Olivia Galletly

Olivia Galletly's new book his cookbook gathers tried and true recipes that her fans love love. Images / Supplied

If you’re short on time or can’t be bothered shredding vegetables, I’ve tested this recipe using a bag of shredded slaw mix and it worked a treat. I like to serve these fritters with greek yoghurt and chilli or sweet chilli sauce but my husband prefers sour cream. These fritters also work really well as a vegetarian burger patty.

Spiced Vegetable Fritters

Serves 4-5

These yummy fritters also work well in a burger. Photo / Supplied

Ingredients

• 5 tsp cumin seeds

• 4 cups shredded vegetables/slaw such as cabbage and carrots

• 2 cups peeled and grated orange kumara (about 1 medium kumara)

• 1 red apple

• 2 cups fresh coriander leaves and stems, chopped

• 1 cup roughly chopped fresh parsley

• 1 small red onion, grated

• 1 tsp sweet chilli sauce

• 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

• 1 tsp curry powder

• 1 cup plain flour

• ¼ cup rice flour

• 3 size 7 eggs

• 2 tbsp milk

• 2 tsp table salt

• 1 tsp cracked pepper

• neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable oil, for frying

Method

In a small frypan over a medium heat, fry the cumin seeds for 1-2 minutes until aromatic and toasted. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Add the shredded vegetables and grated kumara to the bowl.

In a small bowl, grate the apple then squeeze out any juice and discard the core. Add the drained apple to the large bowl along with the remaining ingredients, apart from the oil. Mix until well combined.

Heat 5mm oil in a large frypan over a medium heat. Place large spoonfuls of the batter in the frypan and pat down with the back of the spoon. Fry for 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden brown.

Transfer to a tray lined with paper towels and place in a warm oven while you fry the remaining fritters. You may need to add more oil to the pan as you go.

Delicious Harissa Pasta Salad. Photo / Supplied

Harissa Pasta Salad

This versatile salad works well as a main or a side dish and can be served hot or cold. You can use a range of different pasta shapes for this recipe. I like to use something small and tubular so the sauce can fill the holes.

Serves 5 as a main or 8 as a side

Ingredients

• 400g (14oz) small dried pasta

• 1 medium red onion, finely diced

• 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 5 tbsp olive oil

• 20g salted butter

• 200g cherry tomatoes

• 3 medium zucchinis

• 1 tsp dried thyme

• 1 tsp smoked paprika

• 5 tbsp spicy harissa paste

• 70g pine nuts

• 1 cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley

• ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh mint leaves

• 2 tsp finely grated lemon zest

• 3 tbsp lemon juice

• ½ tsp table salt

• ¼ tsp cracked pepper

Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the packet instructions until tender, about 9 minutes. The cook time will differ depending on the type of pasta. Drain and set aside.

Fry the onion and garlic in the oil and butter on a low heat for 10 minutes until softened, stirring often.

While the onion is frying, quarter the cherry tomatoes and cut the zucchinis into small cubes.

Once the onion has softened, add the thyme and smoked paprika and fry briefly before adding the harissa paste. Fry for 3 minutes, stirring regularly, then add the zucchini and fry for a further 5 minutes.

In a small frypan, dry fry the pine nuts until golden, shaking the pan regularly.

In a large bowl, combine the pasta, chopped tomatoes, pine nuts and fried ingredients. Add the herbs, lemon zest and juice, and salt and pepper.

Serve warm or cold.

Tip

This dish can be made a day in advance, if eating it cold. Keep it in an airtight container in the fridge.

Warm Mediterranean Vegetable and Chorizo Dip: Best with warm crusty bread. Photo / Supplied

Warm Mediterranean Vegetable & Chorizo Dip

This warm dip combines the flavours of Mediterranean vegetables with salty olives, feta and spicy chorizo. I like to serve it with loads of crusty bread to mop up all the juices. Toss some pasta through it and you have a main course.

Serves 6-8 as an entrée

Ingredients

• 100g chorizo sausages

• 1 red capsicum, core removed and finely chopped

• 1 zucchini, finely chopped

• ½ small eggplant, finely chopped

• 400g can finely chopped tomatoes

• 1 cup basil leaves, roughly chopped

• 2∕3 cup kalamata olives, drained and pitted

• 2 tbsp capers, drained and chopped

• 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

• 3 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

• 2 tsp dried oregano

• 1 tsp caster sugar

• ¼ tsp red chilli flakes

• 1 large pinch sea salt

• 1 large pinch cracked pepper

• 200 g crumbly sheep’s milk feta

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C fan bake.

Finely chop the chorizo and place two-thirds of it in a 1.5 litre roasting dish. Add all the remaining ingredients apart from the feta and remaining chorizo. Stir to combine then bake for 20 minutes. Stir the mixture and bake for a further 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and crumble over the feta then top with the remaining chorizo. Return to the oven for 20 minutes or until bubbling and the feta is just turning golden brown.

Serve warm with slices of crusty bread, either fresh or grilled in the oven for 2-3 minutes until lightly golden.

Cannellini Bean Dip: Salty and sharp. Photo / Supplied

Cannellini Bean Dip with Chunky Olives, Lemon & Herbs

I love the combination of a creamy dip with a salty and sharp topping. This dip is best served with crusty fresh bread or toasted sourdough. It can be made in advance; just keep the dip and topping separate until you’re ready to serve.

Serves 6 as an entrée

Cannellini bean dip

• 2 x 400g cans cannellini beans, drained

• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 3 tbsp greek yoghurt

• 1 tsp lemon zest

• 3 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• ½ tsp table salt

• ¼ tsp cracked pepper

Chunky topping

• 1 cup green manzanilla olives, drained and pitted

• 4 tbsp olive oil

• 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

• ½ tsp dried oregano

• ¼ tsp chilli flakes

• ½ tsp lemon zest

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• cracked pepper

Method

To prepare the dip, place the ingredients in a food processor and blitz until smooth.

To make the topping, halve the olives and place in a medium-size bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Season with a generous grind of cracked pepper. The olives will add saltiness to the topping so you shouldn’t need to add any salt.

Assemble just before eating. Smear the cannellini bean dip on to the base of a serving plate. Top with the chunky olive topping and serve with crusty bread. l

An edited extract from The Hungry Cook, by Olivia Galletly (Allen & Unwin, RRP $45).