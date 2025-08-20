The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off in England on the morning of Saturday, August 23, New Zealand time with a game between top-ranked England and the USA in Sunderland.

So begins a month-long tournament that will make for some very late nights or early mornings for dedicated fans in this country.

The Black Ferns go into the Rugby World Cup ranked third behind England and Canada, but they are still the reigning champions and a team that have won the cup six of the previous nine times.

Up against Spain, Ireland and Japan in Pool C, the Black Ferns will likely have an easy path to the quarter-finals where their opposition could be seventh-ranked Italy, the probable runner-up in Pool D. If the Black Ferns win that game, their possible semi-final opposition includes the ascendant Canada team (which drew 27-27 against NZ in May). The winner of that game will probably face England in the final on September 28, a match-up that would have echoes of the 34-31 thriller at Eden Park in 2021, when NZ hosted the last RWC.

Sky is delivering the games live on Sky Sport 1 and its Sky Sport Now streaming platform, with delayed and some live-to-delay coverage (with commercials adding to the broadcast time) on the free-to-air Sky Open. The channel will also have a highlights show each match day at 4.30pm.

Following the ferns’ possible path to the finals

Pool games

Black Ferns v Spain, Monday, August 25, at LNER Stadium, York

The Black Ferns’ opening Pool C game. Delayed on Sky Open from 6.30am. Live on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport Now from 3.30am (kick off 4.30am). Live on Sky Sport 2 (Te Reo commentary) from 4.15am.

Black Ferns v Japan, Monday, September 1, at Sandy Park, Exeter

Delayed on Sky Open from 6.30am. Live on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport Now from midnight Sunday, August 31 (kick off 1am). Live on Sky Sport Select (Te Reo commentary) from 12.45am.

Black Ferns v Ireland, Monday, September 8, at Falmer Stadium, Brighton

Delayed on Sky Open, 6.30am. Live on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport Now from 1.30am (kick off 1.45am). Live on Sky Sport 2 (Te Reo commentary) from 1.30am.

Finals

Quarter-Final 1, Sunday, September 14, at Sandy Park, Exeter

Probable Black Ferns game, assuming they win Pool C. Delayed on Sky Open from 2pm. Live on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport Now from 11pm Saturday, September 13 (kick-off midnight).

Semi-Final 1, Saturday, September 20, at Ashton Gate, Bristol

Possible Black Ferns game if they win the earlier quarter-final. Live-to-delayed on Sky Open from 5am. Live on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport Now from 5am (kick-off 6am).

Final, Sunday, September 28, at Allianz Stadium, London

Live-to-delayed on Sky Open, 3am. Live on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport Now from 3am (kick-off 4am).