Listener

Past Listener issues cast light on our relationship with wine

Michael Cooper
Corban's in 1956: Adding to everyday good living. Image / Supplied

The archives of the first 20 years of the NZ Listener, 1939-59, were published on the National Library’s Papers Past website in June. So, what happens if you select the most recent five-year period, 1955-59, go to the search bar and enter the word “wine”?

First up, an advertisement from

