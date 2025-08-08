Advertisement
Listener

Weekend wine guide: Two family businesses are delivering wines full of character

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Blanks Canvas and Alpha Domus produce high-quality wines. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Cooper
Michael Cooper
Michael Cooper has 45 wine books and several literary awards to his credit. In the 2004 New Year Honours, Michael was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Learn more

Looking for something different? Blank Canvas, in Marlborough, and Alpha Domus, in Hawke’s Bay, are family-controlled wineries that are well worth getting to know, producing wines of notable quality that are also full of personality.

Alpha Domus Cumulus Blanc de Blancs Méthode Traditionnelle NV

★★★★★

A stimulating aperitif, this

