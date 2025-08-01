Advertisement
Listener

Three recipes that show masala to be so much more than spice

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

Kashmiri Australian cook Sarina Kamini has released a book on regional Indian cooking. Photo / Patricia Niven

I went to the original restaurant (now franchise) for butter chicken in Delhi, Daryaganj. The story of butter chicken is that the restaurant owner, Kundan Lal Jaggi, threw some leftover tandoori chicken into a tomato gravy rich with butter to make a more filling meal for a guest dining at

