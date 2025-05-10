Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Book ends

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The cover illustration of 'Wartime Gardening in NZ'. Image / Supplied

Books, Michele says, breed in the night. They woo each other. They have affairs. They produce more books. Eventually, you have to make a decision: either you move out and leave them to it, or some of them have to go.

The Great Cull, as I have been thinking of

