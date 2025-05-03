Advertisement
The Good Life: The great pretender

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

A box of tulip bulbs is a box of promise. Photo / Greg Dixon

I was standing in the Apple Tree paddock with Miles the sheep farmer. We were doing what proper sheep farmers – or in my case pretend sheep farmers – do. We were contemplating, silently, our Lush Places’ sheep. Proper sheep farmers spend a lot of time doing what looks like

